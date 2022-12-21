Hopi Flood Fight 2022

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District builds several barriers to protect Hopi tribal homes Dec. 17 - 22 after flooding in Hopi, Arizona. The District performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99. Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state and local governments prior to, during and after a flood event.
