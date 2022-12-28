Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACSPOT: Sgt. Charles Alcantara, Soldier and MMA Fighter (Clean with Music)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sgt. Charles Alcantara, assigned to the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery (ADA), talks about competing in mixed martial arts tournaments while enlisted in the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan. The 1-1 ADA, stationed on Kadena Air Base, provides air and missile defense for key assets in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 22:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869667
    VIRIN: 221228-N-CZ893-208
    Filename: DOD_109392000
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    MMA
    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    1-1 ADA

