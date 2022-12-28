PACSPOT: Sgt. Charles Alcantara, Soldier and MMA Fighter

Sgt. Charles Alcantara, assigned to the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery (ADA), talks about competing in mixed martial arts tournaments while enlisted in the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan. The 1-1 ADA, stationed on Kadena Air Base, provides air and missile defense for key assets in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|12.28.2022
|12.27.2022 22:41
|Package
|869666
|221228-N-CZ893-602
|DOD_109391999
|00:01:00
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
