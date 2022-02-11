Long-shot of Fort Carson Solar Panel Array and 10th Special Forces Group Area on the Front Range of Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869651
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-UR003-012
|Filename:
|DOD_109391606
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Solar Array and 10th Special Forces Group, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT