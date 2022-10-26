Close-up of hands and ticket book of Military Police writing a citation.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869645
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-UR003-008
|Filename:
|DOD_109391570
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crime Prevention B-Roll-Citation,Ticket, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT