    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Close-up of hands and ticket book of Military Police writing a citation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869645
    VIRIN: 221227-A-UR003-008
    Filename: DOD_109391570
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crime Prevention B-Roll-Citation,Ticket, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    Ticket
    Citation
    Violation

