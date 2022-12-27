Promo video for Thor's Hammer, a four-week test event that happens every two years hosted by a NATO Team of Experts.
Footage captured by NSWC Crane constitutes more than 60 percent of the video.
Other video footage taken from
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869640
|VIRIN:
|221227-O-AE792-261
|Filename:
|DOD_109391441
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thor's Hammer, by Victoria Baker, Brett Day, Audrey Deiser, Matthew Hatch, PV1 Amanda Miller, Sarah Miller and Link Oswald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
