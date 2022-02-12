AFRC Command Team 2023 Road Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy and AFR Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White discuss their upcoming visits to the command at Robins, Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022. Their goal is to better train and equip Reserve Citizen Airmen now to prevail in long-term strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)