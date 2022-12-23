Happy Holiday's from the 158FW Command Team

The 158th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Daniel Finnegan, and the wing's Command Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz, would like to wish you and your family Happy Holidays!
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 13:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|869490
|VIRIN:
|221223-F-FV499-446
|Filename:
|DOD_109389204
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT