    Fishing Vessel Speranza Marie Grounding

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Dec 20, 2022, salvage contractors successfully moved the Speranza Marie from a rocky beach on Santa Cruz Island to deeper water. Response workers were on-scene to recover hydrocarbon products and debris released during the vessel’s movement.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869356
    VIRIN: 221219-G-EK967-961
    Filename: DOD_109387655
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    weeklyvideos
    Unified Command
    sector los angeles long beach

