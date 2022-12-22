Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Transforming Trainees Into Airmen Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Transforming trainees is the mission of the 433rd Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio Lackland and they accomplish this with support from agencies like the Defense Logistics Agency that supplies them with uniforms, food, and much more. In the end, it’s all about building a strong force! Aim High! For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:35
