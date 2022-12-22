Logistics On Location: Robotic Pharmacy Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The biggest pharmacy in the Air Force is at Joint Base San Antonio where they fill 8 to 12,000 prescriptions per week thanks to an expert team and robots. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is honored to partner with JBSA to provide pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to keep servicemembers and their families healthy. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce