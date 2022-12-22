The biggest pharmacy in the Air Force is at Joint Base San Antonio where they fill 8 to 12,000 prescriptions per week thanks to an expert team and robots. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is honored to partner with JBSA to provide pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to keep servicemembers and their families healthy. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869348
|VIRIN:
|221222-D-LU733-278
|PIN:
|505827
|Filename:
|DOD_109387507
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Robotic Pharmacy Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT