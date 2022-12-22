Logistics On Location: Clothing Issue Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Something’s clothing on at Joint Base San Antonio! JBSA is the ONLY place the U.S. Air Force has for basic military training and the AF Clothing Initial Issue, 502nd Logistics Readiness team stays very busy fitting and issuing a variety of uniforms and other items to thousands of trainees a year. The Defense Logistics Agency team at DLA Troop Support is proud to partner with JBSA to help them transform trainees into Airmen! For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil #warfighterfirst #warfighteralways #airforce