U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron participate in a field day training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2022. The Airmen involved were tasked with various mission sets in order to accomplish specific training requirements needed for optimal base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869340
|VIRIN:
|221101-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109387435
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d SFS: Field Day Training Exercise, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
