    633d SFS: Field Day Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron participate in a field day training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2022. The Airmen involved were tasked with various mission sets in order to accomplish specific training requirements needed for optimal base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869340
    VIRIN: 221101-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109387435
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d SFS: Field Day Training Exercise, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat
    Weapons training
    Security Forces
    Field Day
    JBLE
    633d ABW

