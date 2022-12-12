Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 12 Missions of Tinker - Holiday Edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Mary Begy 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members from across Team Tinker join in sharing their mission and spreading holiday cheer across Tinker Air Force Base, December 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Mary Begy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869336
    VIRIN: 221212-F-QJ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_109387237
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 12 Missions of Tinker - Holiday Edition, by Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Tinker
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT