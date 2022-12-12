Members from across Team Tinker join in sharing their mission and spreading holiday cheer across Tinker Air Force Base, December 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Mary Begy)
|12.12.2022
|12.22.2022 11:47
|Package
|869336
|221212-F-QJ893-1001
|DOD_109387237
|00:01:03
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|3
|3
This work, The 12 Missions of Tinker - Holiday Edition, by Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
