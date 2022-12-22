What's the backbone of any dining facility? The supply team of course! At Seymour Johnson AFB, the team at the Eagle Dining Facility work closely with DLA's Subsistence team to make sure the cook's have what they need to prepare delicious meals for the airmen. For more info on how you can procure high quality food, visit: www.dla.mil/Troop-Support #DLATroopSupport #WarfighterFirst #sjafb
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869329
|VIRIN:
|221222-D-LU733-096
|PIN:
|505811
|Filename:
|DOD_109387109
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB Eagle DFAC, Hot Ticket For Delicious Food, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
