    Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB Eagle DFAC, Hot Ticket For Delicious Food (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    What's the backbone of any dining facility? The supply team of course! At Seymour Johnson AFB, the team at the Eagle Dining Facility work closely with DLA's Subsistence team to make sure the cook's have what they need to prepare delicious meals for the airmen. For more info on how you can procure high quality food, visit: www.dla.mil/Troop-Support #DLATroopSupport #WarfighterFirst #sjafb

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869328
    VIRIN: 221222-D-LU733-991
    PIN: 505811
    Filename: DOD_109387104
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB Eagle DFAC, Hot Ticket For Delicious Food (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

