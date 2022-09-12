Five partner nation air forces worked together to deliver humanitarian aid as part of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian aid mission delivering essential supplies to island communities in the western Pacific, Dec. 4-13, 2022. Aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force participated in the 71st Operation Christmas Drop this year, delivering 209 bundles of supplies weighing a total of more than 75 thousand pounds to 57 locations in the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 02:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869275
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-KS661-124
|Filename:
|DOD_109386367
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
