Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Christmas Drop 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Five partner nation air forces worked together to deliver humanitarian aid as part of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian aid mission delivering essential supplies to island communities in the western Pacific, Dec. 4-13, 2022. Aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force participated in the 71st Operation Christmas Drop this year, delivering 209 bundles of supplies weighing a total of more than 75 thousand pounds to 57 locations in the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 02:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869275
    VIRIN: 221209-F-KS661-124
    Filename: DOD_109386367
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    humanitarian aid
    OCD 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT