Five partner nation air forces worked together to deliver humanitarian aid as part of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian aid mission delivering essential supplies to island communities in the western Pacific, Dec. 4-13, 2022. Aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force participated in the 71st Operation Christmas Drop this year, delivering 209 bundles of supplies weighing a total of more than 75 thousand pounds to 57 locations in the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)