    Yokota Cookie Crunch 2022

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Video by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota volunteers brought holiday spirit to local unaccompanied U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen with cookie donations from the community, in an event lovingly titled the “Cookie Crunch.” (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 02:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869263
    VIRIN: 221222-F-HD796-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386259
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Yokota Cookie Crunch 2022, by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    Holidays
    Cookie crunch

