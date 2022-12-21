Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Announces Air Staff Formation and "Air Defender 23" Participation

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, Commander of the 127th Wing, and Col. Matthew Robins, Commander of the 127th Operations Group, announce the unit’s intent to establish an Air Staff at the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. The Air Staff, or A-Staff, combines functional experts from Command and Control elements of the wing, to report directly to the Wing Commander, and allow for faster decision-making, and deployment of assets.

    This work, 127th Wing Announces Air Staff Formation and "Air Defender 23" Participation, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

