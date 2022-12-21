127th Wing Announces Air Staff Formation and "Air Defender 23" Participation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, Commander of the 127th Wing, and Col. Matthew Robins, Commander of the 127th Operations Group, announce the unit’s intent to establish an Air Staff at the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. The Air Staff, or A-Staff, combines functional experts from Command and Control elements of the wing, to report directly to the Wing Commander, and allow for faster decision-making, and deployment of assets.