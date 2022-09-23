Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg's Successful Launch of NROL-91 B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30, Space Systems Command, United Launch Alliance, and the National Reconnaissance Office for a successful farewell to the last Delta IV Heavy to launch from Vandenberg. The rocket took off at Sept. 24, at 3:25 p.m., PDT, from Space Launch Complex-6 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869194
    VIRIN: 220423-F-TD231-1006
    Filename: DOD_109385165
    Length: 00:29:12
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    NROL 91
    Space Launch Delta 30 Space Systems Command
    United Launch Alliance NROL 91

