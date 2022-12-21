Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa's Air Force List

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon, Master Sgt. Kelly Collett, Master Sgt. Erik Gallion and Master Sgt. Jonathan Young

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    A holiday message from the Drug Demand Reduction Program about the importance of staying drug free.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869181
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-DS155-001
    Filename: DOD_109384900
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    ANG
    Santa
    Counter Drug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT