    Level Up Your Safety Game- PSA

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs partner with SLD 30 Safety to produce a video for the Air Force Safety Center's Off-Duty Risk Management safety campaign. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869143
    VIRIN: 221209-F-TD234-1001
    Filename: DOD_109383592
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Level Up Your Safety Game- PSA, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety Campaign
    Safety Video
    SLD 30 Safety Video
    SLD 30 Public Affairs

