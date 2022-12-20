Col Andre Toussaint, Deputy Director, DLA Disposition Services and his family send their holiday greetings to Team DLA.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869105
|VIRIN:
|221220-D-LU733-247
|PIN:
|505832
|Filename:
|DOD_109383136
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from Col Andre Toussaint, Deputy Director, DLA Disposition Services and His Family (Open Captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT