In this video Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the importance of being safe and implementing new safety measures in a new organization while visiting Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. In December of 2019, Congress established the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force. This video celebrates and recognizes safety's role within it on the 3rd anniversary of the initiation of the USSF. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:27
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Safety in the Space Force, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Safety Center
United States Space Force
