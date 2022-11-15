Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety in the Space Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    In this video Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the importance of being safe and implementing new safety measures in a new organization while visiting Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. In December of 2019, Congress established the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force. This video celebrates and recognizes safety's role within it on the 3rd anniversary of the initiation of the USSF. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869087
    VIRIN: 221115-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_109382708
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety in the Space Force, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Safety Center

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Safety
    USSF
    DAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT