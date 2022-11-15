Safety in the Space Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the importance of being safe and implementing new safety measures in a new organization while visiting Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. In December of 2019, Congress established the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force. This video celebrates and recognizes safety's role within it on the 3rd anniversary of the initiation of the USSF. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)