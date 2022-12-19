DLA Director VADM Michelle Skubic, DLA Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal deliver a 2022 Holiday Message to Team DLA.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869026
|VIRIN:
|221219-D-LU733-221
|PIN:
|505831
|Filename:
|DOD_109381157
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Holiday Message from VADM Michelle Skubic and CSM Tomeka O'Neal, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
