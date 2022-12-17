Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath laying ceremony honors veterans dating back to the American Revolution in Chicago-based cemetery

    ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians, from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Elk Grove Village Cemetery, located 25 miles northwest of Chicago, to take part in a wreath laying ceremony coordinated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (Eli Skinner Chapter) and the Wreaths Across America Foundation to present wreaths on the graves of military veterans and first responders.

    While Elk Grove Village Cemetery is a small cemetery alongside the Interstate 90 off-ramp, it is the home for veterans dating back to the American Revolution. The only two American Revolutionary War veterans are buried there: Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 17:06
    Location: ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, US 

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Wreaths Across America
    American Revolution
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

