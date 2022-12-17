Wreath laying ceremony honors veterans dating back to the American Revolution in Chicago-based cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians, from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Elk Grove Village Cemetery, located 25 miles northwest of Chicago, to take part in a wreath laying ceremony coordinated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (Eli Skinner Chapter) and the Wreaths Across America Foundation to present wreaths on the graves of military veterans and first responders.



While Elk Grove Village Cemetery is a small cemetery alongside the Interstate 90 off-ramp, it is the home for veterans dating back to the American Revolution. The only two American Revolutionary War veterans are buried there: Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)