Wreath laying ceremony honors veterans dating back to the American Revolution in Chicago-based cemetery

Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians, from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Elk Grove Village Cemetery, located 25 miles northwest of Chicago, to take part in a wreath laying ceremony coordinated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (Eli Skinner Chapter) and the Wreaths Across America Foundation to present wreaths on the graves of military veterans and first responders.
While Elk Grove Village Cemetery is a small cemetery alongside the Interstate 90 off-ramp, it is the home for veterans dating back to the American Revolution. The only two American Revolutionary War veterans are buried there: Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869008
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-KL464-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380915
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
