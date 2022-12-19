Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team USASAC Holiday Message for 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC's command team delivers a holiday message to the workforce after Team USASAC thwarts the Grinch's attempt to damper the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869002
    VIRIN: 221219-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109380828
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team USASAC Holiday Message for 2022, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT