USASAC's command team delivers a holiday message to the workforce after Team USASAC thwarts the Grinch's attempt to damper the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869002
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380828
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team USASAC Holiday Message for 2022, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
