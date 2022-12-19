Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Department of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Program: Developing Disruptive & Transformational Solutions

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    If we can't make it, the warfighter can't have it!
    United States manufacturing and innovation are essential to American economic and national security. The DoD Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) enterprise attempts to utilize advanced manufacturing to secure a more lethal force, strengthen alliances and new partnerships, and reform the Department for greater performance and affordability.
    This video highlights a few of the innovative projects DoD ManTech has supported across DoD. For more information visit: www.dodmantech.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868996
    VIRIN: 221219-D-LU733-930
    PIN: 505828
    Filename: DOD_109380757
    Length: 00:13:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Department of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Program: Developing Disruptive & Transformational Solutions, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD Manufacturing Technology

