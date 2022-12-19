If we can't make it, the warfighter can't have it!
United States manufacturing and innovation are essential to American economic and national security. The DoD Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) enterprise attempts to utilize advanced manufacturing to secure a more lethal force, strengthen alliances and new partnerships, and reform the Department for greater performance and affordability.
This video highlights a few of the innovative projects DoD ManTech has supported across DoD. For more information visit: www.dodmantech.mil
This work, U.S. Department of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Program: Developing Disruptive & Transformational Solutions (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
