Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Additive Manufacturing for the UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Fuel Elbow Service/Agency: DLA & Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology program develops and supports the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to lower the cost of production and the cost of repair and maintenance. This increases the capability and the quality of the products that the military purchases. One of many innovative projects to come out of this program includes a partnership between DoD ManTech, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Army, universities and industry to work together to design, build, and test an additively manufactured fuel elbow.
    For more information visit: www.atec.army.mil/rtc, www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development, or www.dodmantech.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868971
    VIRIN: 221219-D-LU733-326
    PIN: 505828
    Filename: DOD_109380477
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Additive Manufacturing for the UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Fuel Elbow Service/Agency: DLA & Army, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Research and Development Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT