Additive Manufacturing for the UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Fuel Elbow Service/Agency: DLA & Army

The Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology program develops and supports the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to lower the cost of production and the cost of repair and maintenance. This increases the capability and the quality of the products that the military purchases. One of many innovative projects to come out of this program includes a partnership between DoD ManTech, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Army, universities and industry to work together to design, build, and test an additively manufactured fuel elbow.

For more information visit: www.atec.army.mil/rtc, www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development, or www.dodmantech.mil