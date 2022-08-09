Team Vandenberg launched a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) from Space Launch Complex-3 here Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:49 a.m. Pacific Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868970
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-TD231-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109380472
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|VANDENBEG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATLAS V LAUNCHED FROM VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE- B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS
