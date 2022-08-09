Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLAS V LAUNCHED FROM VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE- B-Roll

    VANDENBEG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Team Vandenberg launched a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) from Space Launch Complex-3 here Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:49 a.m. Pacific Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868970
    VIRIN: 220908-F-TD231-1004
    Filename: DOD_109380472
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: VANDENBEG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATLAS V LAUNCHED FROM VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE- B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SLC-3
    JPSS-2
    United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket
    VSFB Rocket
    JPSS Rocket

