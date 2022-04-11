Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct realistic CASEVAC training

    TITUS, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct realistic CASEVAC training in Titus, Alabama, Nov. 4, 2022. Alabama National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP) Airmen and Soldiers took part in a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise, using actors to portray protesters and victims, creating stressors to simulate the chaos of a real-world emergency. (Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868941
    VIRIN: 221104-A-OK577-341
    Filename: DOD_109380344
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: TITUS, AL, US 

    Joint
    CERFP
    Soldiers
    CASEVAC
    National Guard

