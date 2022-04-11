Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct realistic CASEVAC training in Titus, Alabama, Nov. 4, 2022. Alabama National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP) Airmen and Soldiers took part in a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise, using actors to portray protesters and victims, creating stressors to simulate the chaos of a real-world emergency. (Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|11.04.2022
|12.19.2022 13:00
|B-Roll
|868941
|221104-A-OK577-341
|DOD_109380344
|00:04:02
|TITUS, AL, US
|0
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct realistic CASEVAC training, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
