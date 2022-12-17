Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral Honors of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup

    PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard Honor Guard provides Funeral Honors at the Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022, for U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, a Soldier who died in India, 78 years ago, following a plane crash during World War II. Reported MIA in 1944, Pickup’s remains were recently identified and now repatriated to his home in Utah nearly 80 years later. Family coming from several states, even as far as Europe, gathered to render respect during the carry at Salt Lake City International Airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868924
    VIRIN: 221217-Z-SB126-889
    Filename: DOD_109380115
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: PROVO, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral Honors of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, by SSG Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Utah
    World War II
    Funeral Honors
    U.S. Army Air Forces

