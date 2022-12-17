Funeral Honors of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup

The Utah National Guard Honor Guard provides Funeral Honors at the Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022, for U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, a Soldier who died in India, 78 years ago, following a plane crash during World War II. Reported MIA in 1944, Pickup’s remains were recently identified and now repatriated to his home in Utah nearly 80 years later. Family coming from several states, even as far as Europe, gathered to render respect during the carry at Salt Lake City International Airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868924
|VIRIN:
|221217-Z-SB126-889
|Filename:
|DOD_109380115
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|PROVO, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
