2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise 2022 - INTERVIEW BROLL

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 30 - Dec. 8, 2022. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 08:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|868920
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-PK533-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_109379945
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
identified by DVIDS
