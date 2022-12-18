Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jorge Tirado

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jorge Tirado, assigned to 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, gives a shoutout to his family and unit from Union III Forward Operating Base, Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:23
    Category: Greetings
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Holiday Season
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    CJTF-OIR
    SFAB Sergeant

