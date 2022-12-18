U.S. Army Sgt. Jorge Tirado, assigned to 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, gives a shoutout to his family and unit from Union III Forward Operating Base, Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 06:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868860
|VIRIN:
|221218-A-ZX157-712
|Filename:
|DOD_109379083
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT PIERCE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Jorge Tirado, by SPC Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT