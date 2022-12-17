Wreaths Across America 2022 B-Roll

An assortment of b-roll video from Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Decever 17, 2022.
Approximately 30,000 volunteers places 257,000 wreaths at graves throughout the cemetery as a part of this annual tradition.
