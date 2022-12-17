Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America 2022 B-Roll

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll video from Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Decever 17, 2022.

    Approximately 30,000 volunteers places 257,000 wreaths at graves throughout the cemetery as a part of this annual tradition.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868847
    VIRIN: 221217-A-YX869-085
    Filename: DOD_109378842
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 B-Roll, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

