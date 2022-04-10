Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Crane - What We Do

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.

    We want YOU to join Our Team! Watch this video to learn more about what we do.

    NAVSEA employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce - from students and entry level employees to experienced professionals and individuals with disabilities. We support today's sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapon systems and computer systems. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts to ensure the U.S. Navy can protect and defend America. Please connect with NSWC Crane Recruiting at this site - https://navsea.recsolu.com/external/form/jmR6cUhZKZ_qD5QUqyMk8w or email us at crane_recruiting@navy.mil

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868812
    VIRIN: 221004-N-ZF834-183
    Filename: DOD_109378199
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 

    Downloads: 0
