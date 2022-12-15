PBS News Hour 2022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Vicki Golding, a vocalist with the 257th Army Band, District of Columbia Army National Guard, sings "What Child is This" acappella at a band facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16th, 2022.

