Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Commandant, COL Michael P. Rogowski and Command Sergeant Major, CS Roberto H. Alvarez wish everyone a joyful and restful Holiday Season.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 17:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868801
|VIRIN:
|221202-D-LM057-672
|Filename:
|DOD_109378116
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ¡Felices Fiestas - Happy Holidays! COL Michael P. Rogowski & CSM Roberto H Alvarez, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT