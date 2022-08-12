Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HPD MCTAB Tactics Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Officers with Honolulu Police Department participate in a tactics training event, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2022. The event focused on tactics training in structures that best replicate the houses the teams would respond to in a real-world situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868795
    VIRIN: 221208-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109378031
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, HPD MCTAB Tactics Training, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

