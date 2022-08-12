Officers with Honolulu Police Department participate in a tactics training event, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2022. The event focused on tactics training in structures that best replicate the houses the teams would respond to in a real-world situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 19:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868795
|VIRIN:
|221208-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378031
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HPD MCTAB Tactics Training, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
