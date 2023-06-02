Marine Corps’ Bellows fence project adjusted in response to community feedback

MCBH PRESS RELEASE



MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) is adjusting a large portion of the Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB) Perimeter Fence project after incorporating feedback from local leaders, partners, and community members. Approximately 1.05 miles of the MCTAB Fence’s planned route has been removed from the ridgeline bordering MCTAB between Bellows and areas of Kailua, Lanikai and Keolu Hills. Furthermore, 900 feet of the project that has already been constructed will be relocated off the ridgeline and toward MCTAB to facilitate the new overall fence location and further minimize its visibility to the surrounding community.



Through collaborative dialog with elected officials and their staff on the local, state, and federal levels, MCBH developed a new route for the fence that will have less impact on our neighbors in the community and still meet the operational needs of the Marine Corps. This new fence route will still secure the training area to ensure safety for our neighbors and security for the training being conducted by Marines and other Joint Force members.



“As we continue our never-ending work to serve the people of Hawaii and the United States, MCBH will continue to listen and engage with our neighbors in the community and their elected leaders to ensure our actions have a positive impact on Hawaii, not a negative one” said Colonel Speros C. Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. “Our training facilities and areas located at Bellows are extremely important to the readiness of the Marine Corps, the Joint Force, and local law enforcement agencies. We intend to ensure MCTAB is a training resource that provides value to the Department of Defense and the State of Hawaii for years to come.”



In an interview with KHON2’s Jenn Boneza published on Friday, Feb. 3, State Representative Lisa Marten spoke about the MCTAB Fence and her work with MCBH. “It’s a huge win for the community,” Marten said. “I think it’s a huge win for the Marine Corps Base, because the community felt heard. And, we now see that they are, you know, they are friendly neighbors.”



Construction of the MCTAB Fence project is still ongoing. While these adjustments are made, contractors will need to conduct work on the ridgeline to relocate 900 feet of the fence and install appropriate perimeter signs. Our neighbors in the community should not be alarmed as this is activity does not indicate additional fence construction on the ridgeline.



