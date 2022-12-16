USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to CFAY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, following its deployment to the western Pacific ocean, Dec. 16. During Ronald Reagan's deployment, the ship conducted joint Carrier Strike Group exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy, participated in multinational exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy during Valiant Shield, Keen Sword and Malabar 2022 and visited the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Guam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United Sates, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)