    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, following its deployment to the western Pacific ocean, Dec. 16. During Ronald Reagan's deployment, the ship conducted joint Carrier Strike Group exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy, participated in multinational exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy during Valiant Shield, Keen Sword and Malabar 2022 and visited the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Guam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United Sates, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868674
    VIRIN: 221216-N-WU964-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376705
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Homeport
    manning the rails
    Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    RTHP

