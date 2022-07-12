Members of the Washington National Guard take a flight from Pasco to JBLM on the Washington National Guard’s Beechcraft C-12V model, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868574
|VIRIN:
|221208-Z-CH682-700
|Filename:
|DOD_109375248
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PASCO, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pasco to JBLM on the Washington National Guard’s Beechcraft C-12V, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
