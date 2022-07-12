Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pasco to JBLM on the Washington National Guard’s Beechcraft C-12V

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASCO, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard take a flight from Pasco to JBLM on the Washington National Guard’s Beechcraft C-12V model, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868574
    VIRIN: 221208-Z-CH682-700
    Filename: DOD_109375248
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PASCO, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pasco to JBLM on the Washington National Guard’s Beechcraft C-12V, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    C-12
    Pasco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT