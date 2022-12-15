Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Annual Menton Week

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion support the 78th Annual Menton Week by transporting soldiers to the drop zone during a static line jump on Joint Base Lewis McChord.

    Menton Week commemorates the anniversary of the combined U.S. and Canadian First Special Service Force deactivation on Dec 5, 1944. The jump conducted by the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) & Canadian partners signifies the continued friendship between the US and Canada. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868568
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-CH682-711
    Filename: DOD_109375105
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Annual Menton Week, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    1-168 GSAB
    Menton Week

