Members of the 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion support the 78th Annual Menton Week by transporting soldiers to the drop zone during a static line jump on Joint Base Lewis McChord.
Menton Week commemorates the anniversary of the combined U.S. and Canadian First Special Service Force deactivation on Dec 5, 1944. The jump conducted by the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) & Canadian partners signifies the continued friendship between the US and Canada. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868568
|VIRIN:
|221215-Z-CH682-711
|Filename:
|DOD_109375105
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 78th Annual Menton Week, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
