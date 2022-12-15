video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion support the 78th Annual Menton Week by transporting soldiers to the drop zone during a static line jump on Joint Base Lewis McChord.



Menton Week commemorates the anniversary of the combined U.S. and Canadian First Special Service Force deactivation on Dec 5, 1944. The jump conducted by the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) & Canadian partners signifies the continued friendship between the US and Canada. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)