Joint Services Support Washington supports up to 500 families during Holiday Magic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the holiday season draws near, the full-time staff members of the Joint Services Support along with volunteers from across the Washington National Guard prepare for the annual Holiday Magic event on December 14, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, WA. This year the event will support up to 500 families in the state. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)