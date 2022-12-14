As the holiday season draws near, the full-time staff members of the Joint Services Support along with volunteers from across the Washington National Guard prepare for the annual Holiday Magic event on December 14, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, WA. This year the event will support up to 500 families in the state. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868566
|VIRIN:
|221214-Z-CH682-061
|Filename:
|DOD_109375061
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Services Support Washington supports up to 500 families during Holiday Magic, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
