    Joint Services Support Washington supports up to 500 families during Holiday Magic

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    As the holiday season draws near, the full-time staff members of the Joint Services Support along with volunteers from across the Washington National Guard prepare for the annual Holiday Magic event on December 14, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, WA. This year the event will support up to 500 families in the state. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868566
    VIRIN: 221214-Z-CH682-061
    Filename: DOD_109375061
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Services Support Washington supports up to 500 families during Holiday Magic, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    Holiday Magic
    Joint Services Support

