2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise 2022

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 30 - Dec. 8, 2022. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|VIRIN:
|151222-M-PK533-9001
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
