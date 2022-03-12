Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

    NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team performed a demonstration during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3-4, 2022. The power and maneuverability of the F-16 helps bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance, ensuring the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility remains free and open. 

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868493
    VIRIN: 221203-F-VB704-1462
    Filename: DOD_109374232
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    JASDF
    Nyutabaru Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    Air Festival 2022

