    Happy Holidays from Shaw

    SC, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing leadership extends holiday greetings at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 3, 2022. Airmen from across the base deliver holiday greetings to promote morale and fortify resiliency during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Morale
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    Holidays
    Resiliency
    Holiday Greetings

