Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA's SOPHIA retires (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross

    355th Wing

    NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft flew its final flight from Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, California, before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022. The SOFIA aircraft is a Boeing 747SP jetliner modified to carry a reflecting telescope. It allowed astronomers to study the solar system and beyond in ways that are not possible with ground-based telescopes. The aircraft is scheduled to be displayed at the Pima Air and Space Museum January 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868403
    VIRIN: 221213-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_109373384
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA's SOPHIA retires (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish and SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    astronomy
    Armstrong Flight Research Center
    Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy
    SOFIA 747SP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT