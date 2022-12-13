NASA's SOPHIA retires (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft flew its final flight from Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, California, before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022. The SOFIA aircraft is a Boeing 747SP jetliner modified to carry a reflecting telescope. It allowed astronomers to study the solar system and beyond in ways that are not possible with ground-based telescopes. The aircraft is scheduled to be displayed at the Pima Air and Space Museum January 2023.