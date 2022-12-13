NASA's SOPHIA retires (b-roll)

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft flew its final flight from Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, California, before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022. The SOFIA aircraft is a Boeing 747SP jetliner modified to carry a reflecting telescope. It allowed astronomers to study the solar system and beyond in ways that are not possible with ground-based telescopes. The aircraft is scheduled to be displayed at the Pima Air and Space Museum January 2023.
|12.13.2022
|12.14.2022 13:35
|B-Roll
|868403
|221213-F-CL785-001
|DOD_109373384
|00:02:49
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|0
|0
