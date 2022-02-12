Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC End of Year Command Message

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Jacob Keenum, Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock and Manuel Smith

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy and AFR Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White give an end-of-year command message at Robins, Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022. The Command Team discusses the General's priorities, activities to transform for the future, a command team roadshow, and a brief holiday message. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 10:29
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC End of Year Command Message, by Jacob Keenum, SSgt Matthew Matlock and Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Timothy White
    John Healy

