Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy and AFR Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White give an end-of-year command message at Robins, Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022. The Command Team discusses the General's priorities, activities to transform for the future, a command team roadshow, and a brief holiday message. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|868380
|VIRIN:
|221202-F-JQ052-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109372952
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|MACON, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRC End of Year Command Message, by Jacob Keenum, SSgt Matthew Matlock and Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
